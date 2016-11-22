Biennale to showcase children’s works

Anujath Sindhu Vinaylal, award-winning artist and child actor, inaugurating the ‘Art By Children’ (ABC) outreach project at Government Higher Secondary School, Puthenthode, on Monday. Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari, secretary Riyas Komu, CEO Manju Sara Rajan, and ABC head Manu Jose are present.

The upcoming third edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) will feature an exhibition of select artworks by students of 100 schools across the State.

This will be part of India’s first biennial exhibition dedicated to artistic production from children to be held alongside the KMB.

‘Art By Children’ (ABC), a unique creative learning initiative designed by the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) as part of its art education and community engagement portfolio, will complete its pilot run in March having reached out to more than 5,000 students and teachers.

Chosen works created over the course of the novel project will be exhibited at the Children’s Pavilion in Cabral Yard from December onwards.

Anujath Sindhu Vinaylal, an award-winning artist and child actor, inaugurated the project at Government Higher Secondary School, Puthenthode, on Monday. District panchayat member Anitha Sheelan, KBF president Bose Krishnamachari, KMB director of programmes Riyas Komu, and Merck zonal sales manager Tiji K. Varghese attended the function.

“People should not just observe the artworks, but also ask the questions that come to mind upon viewing these exhibits. We need a generation that is capable of fearlessly asking valid questions,” Mr. Krishnamachari said.

“Going forward, the KBF envisions a major role to play in the changing paradigm of art education in India that will involve art educators, children, teachers, and institutions as well,” said Mr. Komu.

Poet Anwar Ali presented a poem at the function.

Creative learning

ABC will be executed by a core creative team of 16 artist facilitators – industry experts, including visual artists, theatre professionals and craft specialists, who specialise in children’s programming. They will visit schools and conduct innovative workshops tailored to engage children. In addition, they will hold theatre shows, special performances, storytelling exercises, games, toy-based activities and upcycling-inspired craft sessions.

The team will also organise training workshops in district headquarters to introduce teachers to methods of instruction that facilitate sensitivity, creative expression and critical thinking. This inclusive ground-up approach to art education prioritises building long-term, sustainable creative partnerships between artists, students, educators and schools.

Through the duration of the Children’s Pavilion exhibit, the ABC workshop station at Cabral Yard will host programmes for kids such as film screenings, plays, puppet shows, storytelling sessions, art camps, clay modelling workshops, art hunts and talks.