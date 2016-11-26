A game changer or the sword of Damocles

more-in

While Abrid Shine tasted success by releasing a song from his movie ‘Poomaram’ on YouTube, actor Mohanlal was at the receiving end for his blog backing demonetisation

Social media’s all-pervasiveness and power of connectivity can be a double-edged sword. And it was proved for the umpteenth time by two recent incidents.

They offered a study in contrast as to how the medium could be a game changer or a Damocles’ sword hanging right overhead. Popular film-maker Abrid Shine did a marketing master stroke by releasing a song from his forthcoming movie Poomaram on YouTube and ensured that the film became the talk of the town.

The song ‘Njanum Njanumente Aalum Aa Nalpathuperum’ featuring lead actor Kalidas Jayaram went viral from the word go. It has already crossed over 46 lakh views and is still counting.

The song remained among the top trending videos, and it served the intended purpose of creating a huge buzz around the movie. The makers had to even turn down requests for interview with the young debutant composer-cum-singer Faizal Razi for fear of over-publicity.

Social media was divided on the lyrical and musical qualities of the song. While many found it a simple and enchanting melodious number, critics went at it hammer and tongs over the perceived “meaninglessness” of the lyrics. But either way, it achieved its intended objective.

‘Benami’ talk

At the other end of the spectrum was actor Mohanlal’s blog supporting the Centre’s demonetisation drive. Anti-demonetisation camp followers literally mauled the actor on social media and drew attention to his alleged ‘benami’ investments, income tax raids at his Kochi residence, and the infamous ‘ivory’ case.

Giving a thumbs-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to scrap Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, the actor had wondered as to why people, who were ready to stand in queues to buy liquor without a word of complaint, raised such a hue and cry over queuing up in front of banks and ATMs.

Writer N.S. Madhavan tweeted that Mohanlal’s trusted lieutenant Antony Perumbavoor’s meteoric rise from a mere driver to a millionaire producer should be made a case study at IIMs. His tweet demanding the “resignation” of Antony Perumbavoor was also lapped up by social media trollers.

Mohanlal fans worked overtime to convince people that the actor had every right to air his views while conveniently forgetting that they were not so ‘democratic’ towards moviegoers who had criticised the actor’s latest blockbuster Pulimurugan. Mohanlal’s comparison of queues in front of ATMs to those before beverage outlets was the gist of several trolls.