Woman offered ganja, exploited

A 21-year-old person, Mohiuddin, was arrested by Miyapur police of Cyberabad on Friday on the charge of sexually exploiting a private bank employee for past two years after intoxicating her by offering her ganja. A case of rape was registered against him. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was also invoked against Mohiuddin after the police team seized ganja from him. According to Inspector Harishchandra Reddy, the accused had got introduced to her through a friend. Two years ago, he had invited her to a cottage where he offered her ganja and sexually assaulted her. “Her mother grew suspicious after she stumbled upon the cottage bill once,” the Inspector said.