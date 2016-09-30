TS seeks Rs.1,189-cr aid for rain damage

Demolition of illegal structures will continue: KTR

Telangana Government has requested the Centre to give an assistance of Rs.1,189 crore for taking up restoration work in urban local bodies (ULBs) including Hyderabad (GHMC) following huge loss caused by the recent heavy rains.

The request was made by Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Industries K. Taraka Rama Rao when he called on Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking after the meeting Mr. Rao said the Union Minister had complimented the State Government for taking up demolition of illegal structures, particularly those on nalas (storm water drains).

He had explained to the Union Minister that over 500 illegal structures were demolished so far and the drive would continue till the last illegal structure was removed, Mr. Rao said adding that Kirloskar Committee set up after 2000 floods in Hyderabad had reported that there were over 28,000 illegal structures which were obstructing free flow of storm water.

Reiterating that the demolition of illegal structures would continue, Mr. Rao mentioned that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had already made it clear that opposition to such an exercise even by the ruling party leaders and corporators would not be considered.

The Union Minister had assured that the issue of assistance would be examined after getting detailed report from the State Government.

Metro Rail

Earlier, in a meeting with Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Mr. Rama Rao requested the former to withdraw the traffic blockage charges being levied on Hyderabad Metro Rail by the Railway Board.

He mentioned that the charges were waived in the past but proceedings were issued in July this year for levying them again on the metro rail works carried out across the railway lines.

He claimed that the Union Minister had responded positively on the request.