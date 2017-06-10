TS records bumper paddy harvest

more-in

Against the backdrop of all time high production of paddy in Telangana this year, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to make remittances to farmers as and when the produce is procured and not to take into consideration the amount of payment for procurement.

At a meeting with civil supplies officials today, Mr. Rao said the government is set to mobilise funds for whatever quantity of paddy that the farmers might dispose of at procurement centres. But, they must take steps to ensure that the money reaches farmers immediately without any delay. He noted that though the money was released at the government level, it took some time for farmers to access the same. Hence, necessary steps must be taken to check the delay, he said.

The officials, led by Civil Supplies Commissioner C.V. Anand, informed Mr. Rao that the department had already procured 37 lakh tonnes of paddy so far this year against only 9 lakh tonnes last year.

Another 2 lakh tonnes of paddy is likely to arrive at the market yards.

The previous high of 17 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured in Telangana in 2013-14. The State is heading for a two-and-a-half fold higher purchase this year. Against 37 lakh tonnes sold by farmers already, the bill came to ₹5,300 crore but the government cleared ₹4,000 crore.

Mr. Rao asked officials to pay the balance ₹1,000 crore immediately without waiting for dues to be received from the Food Corporation of India for purchases made in the State. The government will furnish guarantee for the amount. He insisted on immediate payment to farmers because they will require input cost immediately for the ensuing kharif. The payments to farmers must be monitored by officials at the State-level, Mr. Rao said.