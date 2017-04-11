Traffic restrictions ahead of Hanuman Jayanti procession

The police has put in place traffic restrictions and diversions for Hanuman Jayanti processions that would be taken out on Tuesday, said Commissioner of Police M. Mahendar Reddy on Monday.

The main procession would begin at Ram mandir in Gowliguda and conclude at Hanuman temple in Tadbun. Senior officials of the police and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted inspection of the route on Monday before chalking out the diversion plan.

Diversions

When the procession begins on Tuesday, traffic from Chaderghat crossroads heading towards Putlibowli crossroads would be diverted at Rang Mahal ‘Y’ junction towards the CBS side. As the procession crosses Putlibowli crossroads and winds its way towards the Andhra Bank junction in Koti, traffic coming from the GPO would be diverted towards MJ Market at GPO Abids junction.

Subsequently, traffic at Andhra Bank junction would be diverted at DM and HS junction towards Sultan Bazar crossroads side. As the procession nears Kacheguda crossroads, the traffic coming from Kacheguda Railway station would be diverted towards Badichowdi at the Tourist Hotel junction towards Barkatpura.

The police also announced a slew of restrictions in other parts of the city, including Musheerabad, Narayanguda, Kawadiguda, and Sailing Club ‘T’ junction. They informed that as the procession reaches RP Road, the traffic coming from Karbala Maidan towards RP Road would be diverted at Karbala maidan crossroads towards MG Road at the Ranigunj side. Traffic diversions were also announced near Balamrai, Tadbun, Centre Point Hotel, and Bowenpally.

Mr. Reddy said liquor shops would remain closed on Tuesday.