Telangana tourism road show held in Assam

The Telangana Tourism Department held a road show in Guwahati on Wednesday to attract tourists from the north-eastern State to explore Telangana.

The Secretary for Tourism, Burra Venkatesham, who inaugurated the road show, said efforts were on to ensure that both Assam and Telangana promote their tourism showcasing their best tourist places. He said Telangana has several forts, palaces depicting the Nizam’s legacy while heritage of Kakatiya dynasty can be explored in places like the Ramappa temple and Bhadrakali temple and thousand pillars temple in Warangal. He also said Hyderabad has carved out a special place with a mix of heritage and modernity, and it was one of the cheapest places to live. He also invited the Assam government to hold road shows in TS.