Hyderabad

Telangana tourism road show held in Assam

more-in

The Telangana Tourism Department held a road show in Guwahati on Wednesday to attract tourists from the north-eastern State to explore Telangana.

The Secretary for Tourism, Burra Venkatesham, who inaugurated the road show, said efforts were on to ensure that both Assam and Telangana promote their tourism showcasing their best tourist places. He said Telangana has several forts, palaces depicting the Nizam’s legacy while heritage of Kakatiya dynasty can be explored in places like the Ramappa temple and Bhadrakali temple and thousand pillars temple in Warangal. He also said Hyderabad has carved out a special place with a mix of heritage and modernity, and it was one of the cheapest places to live. He also invited the Assam government to hold road shows in TS.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
tourism
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2017 5:28:05 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/telangana-tourism-road-show-held-in-assam/article17834537.ece

© The Hindu