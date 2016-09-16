Skylab Reddy carrying Balapur laddoo after buying it in an auction in the city on Thursday.- Photo: G. Ramakrishna

A first-time participant in the auction, he bids Rs. 14.65 lakh to buy the laddoo

Thirty seven years after it created hysteria, the name ‘Skylab’ once again made news in the State, this time for religious reasons. The auction of the famous Balapur laddoo this year was won by Congress leader and realestate businessman, Skylab Reddy.

Mr. Reddy was born in 1979, the same year when people across Telangana were in the grip of fear after newspaper reports suggested that parts of NASA’s space station ‘Skylab’ would come hurtling towards earth.

Skylab Reddy made the highest ever bid in the history of Balapur laddoo auction by offering Rs. 14.65 lakh to buy the laddoo. He is also a first-time participant in the auction process.

Braving the heavy downpour, a number of people thronged the venue of auction at Balapur village to witness the process. A total of 25 participants made their biddings which went on for half an hour. In the end, Mr. Reddy, a resident of Medchal, emerged unbeatable.

“Given the fact that Balapur laddoo is considered powerful, I have always wanted to buy it. This time, I was ready to bid up to Rs. 20 lakh, but I won with lesser amount,” said Mr. Reddy. “I involve myself in social activity in Medchal constituency. I am hoping that the laddoo will help me shine in politics and help people.”

When asked what he would do with the laddoo, Mr. Reddy said that he would distribute it among people of Medchal. Being a non-local of Balapur, Mr. Reddy deposited the money soon after winning the auction. According to the committee members of the Balapur Ganesh, the money would be spent towards development of the village.

No other auction of laddoos came closer to that of Balapur’s. In many residential localities, apartments and gated communities, laddoo auction was held for local residents. In an auction held in Madhuranagar, the laddoo was bought for Rs. 9.9 lakh. The Badangpet laddoo, which went for Rs. 6.5 lakh last year, was auctioned for Rs. 5.41 lakh this year.