15 kilos of firecrackers allowed to be stored in populated areas while the rest has to be kept at warehouses on the city outskirts

This year for Diwali, the TS Disaster Response and Fire Services Department will be out in full force as usual, but with a renewed vigour. For the first time, it has been able to regulate the establishment of wholesale and retail shops selling or storing fireworks within the capital and elsewhere in Telangana.

Earlier this year, the government issued orders making the department responsible for issuing licences and ensuring fire safety in setting up crackers’ shops following the Kollam tragedy in Kerala. It dawned upon the powers that be that the department was merely issuing no objection certificates on recommendations of civic and police authorities without checking for fire safety for such shops.

Incidentally, Controller of Explosives under Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) gives permissions when the stockpile is 100 kilos or more. There was no regulation before for stock below 100 kilos till the recent order.

“Temporary permissions at congested places and markets were being given without looking into the issue of public safety as huge pile of fireworks were being stored. We were unable to take action even during fire mishaps. After the government gave us powers, we issued regulations on storage and sale considering the high risk,” explains DG Rajiv Ratan.

Consultation

His senior officers have held consultations with wholesalers and retailers over the last few months and in no uncertain terms it was indicated that not more than 15 kilos of firecrackers can be stored in populated areas and the rest will have to be kept at warehouses on the outskirts.

A sum of Rs. 2,500 was being charged for wholesalers to set up a shop while Rs. 500 for temporary shops with necessary precautions to be taken like sand, water, fire extinguishers, etc. About 8,000 applications were filed for permits to set up shop throughout the State with more than 1,000 within the city.

Future plans

“We will get an idea of the extent of trade from the applications, but from next year onwards, we will close the gaps and be more stringent,” adds Mr. Ratan.