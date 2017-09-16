Senior journalist Suresh Krishnamoorthy no more

more-in

Suresh Krishnamoorthy, Senior Assistant Editor, Reporting, at The Hindu, Hyderabad, passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He was 52 and is survived by his wife Subbulaxmi and daughter Tanmayi.

Suresh Krishnamoorthy collapsed on Saturday morning in his house in Begumpet and was declared brought dead at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences. His mortal remains would be preserved at the NIMS morgue until the arrival of his parents and brother from the U.S.

He had started his career as The Hindu’s District Correspondent in Anantapur before being transferred to Hyderabad. He had completed 25 years of service and was to receive an award at a function in Chennai on September 20.

CM condoles

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his shock over the death of Suresh Krishnamoorthy. The CM recalled his association and relationship with the senior journalist and conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

YSR Congress president Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a message, expressed grief over the untimely death of the journalist. He has covered political and film events with great standards for The Hindu daily, Mr. Jagan said.

BJP Telangana State president K. Laxman said, “His reportage has always been dispassionate, coherent and clear, which evidence his understanding of the issues.”

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, Telangana Ministers — K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, Dr. C. Laxma Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao condoled the untimely demise of Suresh Krishnamoorthy.

The Telangana Working Journalists Federation, Press Club Hyderabad and Indian Journalists Union (IJU) in separate statements condoled his death.