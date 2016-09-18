South Central Railway General Manager Ravindra Gupta on Saturday spent three hours at the Kacheguda station as a part of the launch of ‘Swachhta Saptah’ (Cleanliness Week) and participated in the drive, personally driving a mechanised cleaning machine on the platform, as senior officers watched.

He told officials to take it upon themselves to maintain cleanliness on railway premises as a way of life, as much as they would do at home. Together with senior officers, he cleaned the circulating area of the station and its precincts, later planted a sapling at the Parcel Office for beautification and environmental protection. Interacting with presspersons later, he outlined several plans for keeping railway stations and trains clean by involving SCR staff, representatives of voluntary organisations and charitable institutions and Scouts and Guides. The ‘Swachhta Saptah’, he said, was a 9-day event intended to reform the system to meet high standards of cleanliness. With sustained efforts, SCR had achieved the image of having some of the best stations on Indian Railways, he explained.

Among senior officers present were Divisional Manager-Hyderabad Aruna Singh and Chief Operations Manager N. Madhusudana Rao. Earlier, Mr. Gupta inaugurated a battery-operated car sponsored by HAL as a part of their corporate social responsibility to help senior citizens, pregnant women and the physically-challenged. He also inspected the Coaching Depot Office, pit lines of coach maintenance and interacted with staff attending to trains.

Special trains

South Central Railway has announced 14 special trains between Secunderabad and Patna to handle the extra rush of passengers during the festival season. All these will run as special fare trains.

A press release said Train No. 02793 would leave Secunderabad at 8.35 a.m. on September 30th, October 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th and November 11th (Fridays), to reach the destination at 4.10 p.m. the next day. On the return journey, Train No. 02794 will leave at 12.45 p.m. on October 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th and November 6th and 13th (Sundays), to reach here at 10.20 a.m. the next day. Enroute, they will halt at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Ballarshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Manikpur, Cheoki, Mirzapur and Mughalsarai.