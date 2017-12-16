Sacked Verizon staff approach Labour Dept.

more-in

Days after they were laid off, as many as four former employees of Verizon Data Services India Pvt Limited (VDS) approached the Department of Labour on Friday seeking its intervention.

As was reported in these columns, approximately 300 VDS employees were shown the door in the past few days. The move is “VDS' process of role rationalisation''.

Joint commissioner of labour Chandra Shekar confirmed the development. Speaking to The Hindu, he said, “The employees came in the evening. They said that they were forced to resign. They have mentioned similar things in their representations. We are yet to look into these petitions. We will study them and take a decision tomorrow.” He declined to comment further.

Explaining the process of dealing with representations, a senior department official said that when such documents are received, usually 'conciliatory' measures are initiated between the employees and companies. If prima facie merit is seen in the case, the representation is processed further.

Former VDS employees who have been affected by role rationalisation are being assisted by the Forum of IT Professionals. According to its founding member Kiran Chandra, the employees will also submit petitions before the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).