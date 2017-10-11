Public services guarantee act sought

more-in

The Lok Satta Udyama Samstha Karimnagar district unit has urged the State government to introduce Public Services Guarantee Act to ensure transparency and accountability among the employees and to ensure the government benefits reach the people in the newly formed smaller districts of the state.

Lok Satta district president N Srinivas and general secretary Prakash Holla said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s call to the people to slap the officials if they demanded corruption for doing official work would be possible only with the Public Services Guarantee Act. They also reminded that they had urged the Chief minister to introduce such an Act in the Assembly a year ago, but in vain, they said in a note on Tuesday.

Appealing to the government to accord priority to filling up all vacant posts in the newly formed districts along with providing new office buildings, they also urged the government to strengthen the local bodies by allocating funds to ensure that the administration reaches the doorstep of the people.

They said that the presently zilla parishads and grama panchayats were confined to only conducting general body meetings without any developmental works in the villages.

The Lok Satta appreciated Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V. B. Kamalasan Reddy for ensuring law and order in the district with his constant supervision and launching special drive against drunken driving, night safety, cordon and search, drive against illegal business and adulteration of food products etc. They found fault with the government for delaying the CID probe into the illegal financial business activities of tainted ASI Mohan Reddy and causing serious loss to the victims of the tainted cop.