Plea to help small-budget movie get screens

more-in

The team of the yet-to-be-released movie, Sharanam Gachhami appealed to the State government to support them. The movie grabbed headlines for controversial reasons as the Censor Board took time to certify it owing to its content. The movie is about the plight of the Dalits and the role of late B.R. Ambedkar in shaping the future of the country.

Some activists also joined the team on Wednesday requesting the government to help in the release of the movie.

“Everyone should support small-budget movies with sensible content. The government should make sure that Sharanam Gachami gets adequate theatres so that large number of audience can watch it,” said Rekha Mukthala of Akhila Bharata Cine Prekshakula Sangham. “The movie industry mafia should be dealt with severely as they do not allow good movies to get screens. We also want the government to waive of the taxes on the movie.”