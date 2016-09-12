Out of 49 bikers, over 20, including a woman, are from Bengaluru

The Manchal police in Cyberabad Metropolitan Commissionerate stopped a bike rally on Sunday that was being conducted between Muknoor and Thippaiguda villages without permission from police.

Officials said that the Race Craft Moto Sport Management was conducting the event, wherein powerful bikes with displacements of 350 cc and above were being ridden at high speeds, causing problems to villagers.

According to a senior police official, residents of the villages were alarmed after stones got hurled into the air as the bikes were plying at high speeds. He added that the event was conducted without taking proper precautions on road in between Muknoor and Thippaiguda. Scared, villagers complained to the local police.

The official said that in spite of asking them to stop, the bikers refused to do so, which is why they were detained for some time and cases under section 188 of the IPC and section 189 of the MV Act were registered against them. The organizer was identified as one Mazdayar, from the Race craft Moto Sport Management.

According to sources, the national rally championship for motorcycles was held inside the Ramoji Film City. “The event was organised by the Hyderabad Motor Sports Club. And the rally was for 70 km. When the motorists were passing through a particular stretch, the policemen started throwing stones at them,” said a source.

Subsequently, 49 riders were taken to the Manchal police station. “Out of this over 20, including a woman biker, are from Bengaluru. She is basically a car racer. They were kept in the station till 7.30 p.m. and let off. It is not the way to treat participants at a national sports event,” added the source.

Manchal Police Inspector M. Gangadhar told The Hindu that all the bikers were taken to the police station and let off after they gave personal undertaking. He said that case was booked only against the organizer as he did not cooperate with the police.

Mr. Gangadhar claimed that a case of racing without permission on public road and endangering the lives of public was filed against the organiser. “Permission on the Muknoor and Thippaiguda stretch was not taken by the organiser and the police had to intervene only after several panic calls were made by the locals including Thippaiguda sarpanch.