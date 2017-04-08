Now, it is BJP’s turn to explain poll code ‘breach’

more-in

A criminal case has been filed against BJP Karnataka president B.S. Yeddyurappa for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by handing over money to the wife of a farmer from Gundlupet, who committed suicide recently.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar B. Ramu, who is also the District Election Officer, told The Hindu that the Returning Officer for the Gundlupet bypolls, Nalin Atul, had filed a criminal case against Mr. Yeddyurappa.

Mr. Yeddyurappa was accused of violating the model code of conduct on Friday, by handing over ₹1 lakh to Savithri, wife of Chikkashetty, a farmer from Annur village in Gundlupet.

The Congress, meanwhile, has demanded that the Election Commission book a case against him.

However, Mr. Yeddyurappa said he was moved by the predicament of the farmer’s wife and handed over a “meagre amount” collected by the party workers. “When I saw her in tears, I forgot that it was the election period,” he said.