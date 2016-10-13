Collectors get down to work in a small way holding meetings with district-level officers

The day two of formation of 21 new districts in Telangana on Wednesday passed off without work for all departments, except police, owing to government holiday on account of Muharrum and senior officers letting the staff relax as they were too tired due to hectic preparations in the run-up to the D-Day.

It was the police stations alone in new mandals that functioned from temporary buildings but the personnel manning them hardly had any work because no complaints were received. Warangal Police Commissioner G. Sudhir Babu who opened five police stations to coincide with the coming into being of new districts, revenue divisions and mandals on Tuesday said the personnel confined themselves to regular policing in the absence of complaints.

He said the police stations started with “need-based strength” at Inavolu, Chilkur, Tarigoppula, Veler and Damera, all co-terminus with new mandals which were supposed to have a minimum strength of 28 men and officers. Such police stations are categorised as `F’ having the least staff.

Reports said Sujathnagar, Chunchupalli and Laxmidevipalli police stations in Khammam district also functioned with skeletal staff. Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao reviewed the administrative set-up for Siddipet district with officers at Siddipet.

Despite the day being a holiday, the Collectors got down to work in a small way holding meetings with district-level officers and trying to understand the task on hand. The Collectorates in new districts have also come up in temporary accommodation. The one for Yadadri district is located in an abandoned missionary school at Pagidipalli which is spread over 25 acres. The sanctioned strength of the Collectorate was 32.

Meanwhile, the registration department has continued with handling land transactions by the present system till the offices in new districts were fully operational.

The government, on the other hand, announced that the reorganisation of districts was complete and that there would be no further changes to the final notification.

The political parties too had their share of job to appoint committees for the new districts. Trimming the size of the districts did not go down well with leaders as their reach was cut short. The TRS has proposed to revamp its organisational set-up with a view to appointing presidents and committees for new districts.