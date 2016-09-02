Total number of posts goes up to 1,032; written examination likely to be held on November 12 and 13

The extended Group-II notification has been issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) taking the total vacancies to be filled to 1,032. The first notification was issued last year for 439 vacancies while the fresh notification is for 593 additional vacancies.

The written examination is likely to be held on November 12 and 13. Online applications will be accepted on TSPSC website www.tspsc.gov.in from September 2 midnight and the last date for submitting applications is September 23.

Some of the major posts included in the notification are Municipal Commissioner Gr.III (19), Assistant Commercial Tax Officer (156), Sub-Registrar Gr.II (23), Extension Officer (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Sub Service)- 67, Prohibition and Excise Sub-Inspector (284), Deputy Tahsildar in Land Administration (259), Assistant Registrar in Registrar of Co-operative Societies (62) and Assistant Section Officer GAD Secretariat (90).

Candidates who have already applied for earlier notification need not apply again as their applications will hold good for this notification too. The applicants who have the requisite educational qualifications as on December 30, 2015 and eligible in respect of age as on July 1, 2015 are eligible for the vacancies already notified and also for the posts notified in this notification.

Candidates who have applied for the earlier notification but have crossed the age limit in due course will be eligible only for the 2015 notification.

TSPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani said that details related to scheme, syllabus, vacancies and educational qualifications will be available on tspsc.gov.in .