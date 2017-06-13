MANUU calls for 2017-18 admissions

more-in

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has invited application for admissions for the academic year 2017-18.

The university will offer a bridge course for those who have passed out of madrasa. Candidates will be eligible for undergraduate programmes including B.Com and B.Sc. and polytechnic. Admissions will be done in the order of merit. MANUU has also called for admissions to postgraduate, undergraduate and paramedical diploma and certificate programmes.

Last date for submission of filled-in application forms is July 9. Applications have to be filed online. For more details interested candidates can visit university website www.manuu.ac.in. MANUU authorities can be reached at 040-23006612, 040-23006615 or 040-23001801. Candidates can also send queries to manuuadmissions2017@gmail.com.