CPI-Maoists have called upon people, workers and employees to make the proposed general strike on Friday a big success.

In a statement issued on the name of CPI-Maoists Telangana State Committee official representative Jagan, they charged that the BJP and TRS-ruled Central and State governments respectively were pro-capitalist and working against interests of the people. They stated that K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s government had failed to implement the scores of promises he had made before elections.

The Maoists charged that KCR was humiliating journalists for raising questions over the failures and the public movement leaders supporting the latter through persons showering praises on him.

Once a progressive journalist and now Press Academy chairman Allam Narayana criticising justice Chandra Kumar amounted to curtailing freedom of expression, Mr. Jagan said in the press release.

Humiliating and criticising public leaders, lured by the baits thrown by rulers, was nothing but harming people and public movements, he said.

