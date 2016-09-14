The IT hub, Madhapur, received the maximum rainfall on Tuesday when compared to other parts of the city, as the citizens experienced a heavy downpour for the second straight day. From late Monday night to the early hours of Tuesday, the cumulative rainfall recorded in Madhapur was 27 mm.

The average rainfall recorded in the city was 16.6 mm and the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains to occur in the next 24 hours in some parts due to the low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal.

The pleasant weather coupled with deserted roads due to Bakrid festival brought many citizens on to the streets. However, the GHMC officials had a tough time attending to a number of complaints coming their way. The GHMC received around 180 complaints through the helpline and the mobile App, which were related to water logging, tree felling and drainage overflows. Municipal Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy instructed the Town Planning officials to evacuate the occupants of dilapidated building.

The municipal officials visited several areas inspected weak structures and counselled the occupants against staying in them. The roof of an old building in Hyderguda collapsed. However, no one was injured as the property was vacant. On Tuesday, the officials counselled or vacated the inmates of 28 houses in the city. Some of these properties are located in Hyatanagar, Karmanghat, Saidabad and Sultan Bazar.

The low-lying areas in the city were affected due to the rains. In Toli Chowki, water logging near Nizam Colony resulted in traffic congestion under the flyover.

The choking points in the nalas near Rajbhavan Road and Secunderabad were cleared by the GHMC workers. Trees fell in L.B. Nagar and and Khairatabad which was cleared by the civic workers.