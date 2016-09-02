The South Central Zone of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, which covers Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, will adopt 17 villages to assist them develop drinking water facilities as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the insurance major.

The activity would be carried out at an approximate cost of Rs. 50,000 per village.

Also, all Life Insurance Corporation branches in the zone, as part of the celebrations, would adopt a school each and provide fans/water coolers or any other infrastructure to them within a budget of Rs. 25,000 per institution.