KCR orders probe into outcry against new districts

Intelligence wing asked to inquire if the posts on govt. portal are genuine or whether same people resorted to multiple entries

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have asked the Intelligence wing of police to inquire into a host of issues connected with the reorganisation of districts, mainly protests and posts on the web portal opened to invite suggestions and objections from public.

With the deadline for closure of portal barely a week away, the State government has received about 57,000 objections on the portal till Wednesday evening. Hence, the intervention of the Intelligence wing was ordered to inquire if the posts were genuine, whether same people resorted to multiple entries or were they motivated. The inquiry should also cover whether the ongoing agitations against draft proposals for new districts were politically-motivated.

Sources said a questionnaire with about 20 points was supplied to the Intelligence wing to study public mood and various other issues.

One of them was the unexpected formation of Hanamkonda district which received strong reaction from public. Similarly, the formation of Peddapally district, though there was no demand for the same, was also brought under scanner.

The credibility of agitations demanding Jangaon and Gadwal as districts and name change for Malkajgiri were some other issues that were highlighted.

It was stated that the Chief Minister was against major changes to the draft proposals, much less increase or decrease in the number of districts which was fixed at 27. He was keen on the digits of total districts adding up to ‘6’, his lucky number, or ‘9’ which most people prefer. If one district had to be less or more, it would mean dropping or adding two more districts to touch the magic figure. But Mr. Rao was said to be averse to such huge changes.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of the task force constituted by the government to go into all the aspects of reorganisation of districts on Wednesday prepared the check list of preparatory work to be done by the district Collectors. The schedule included entering into rental agreements for private buildings to house government establishments by September 30 and make the offices ready to occupy by October 5.

The office boards should be put by October 11, the day when they start functioning to coincide with Vijayadasami. The meeting, presided over by Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma, also finalised dates for redistribution of vehicles, segregation and bundling/packing of files, opening of bank accounts for schemes and data entry of employee details.

The task force on reorganisation of districts on Wednesday finalised that all orders, including work orders for employees and final notification on new districts, will be issued at 10 a.m. on October 11 to coincide with Vijayadasami.