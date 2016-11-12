The raids were conducted at offices located in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

Income Tax officials on Friday conducted searches at offices of the producers of multilingual magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ here.

“The search is a routine procedure the I-T department follows from time to time,” sources said. The raids were conducted at offices located in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

The Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati-starrer blockbuster was released across 4,000 screens worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages in August last year.