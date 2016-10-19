A girl student of the Chaintanya Junior College át Miyapur here committed suicide by immolating herself in her hostel room on Tuesday afternoon.

Sathvika, a native of Nizamabad district, is believed to have sprinkled some perfume on a mattress and herself and set it ablaze to end her life.

Before taking the extreme step, the deceased had contacted her mother stating that she didn’t want to live in the college, the police said.

No suicide note

“She had gone home for Dussera holidays and returned on Sunday to the city. There was no suicide note. Sathvika was staying in the fourth floor of the building. The watchman noticed flames in the room and alerted others,” said an official from the Miyapur police station. He added that the girl's parents would reach Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

Sathvika, who was enrolled in the MPC course, was a first-year intermediate student.

The official said that no foul-play was suspected and that the girl may have taken the extreme step as she was unhappy over something.