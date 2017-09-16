‘Institutions being destroyed by Modi’

more-in

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the professionals to do a comparatively analysis of where four pillars of democracy stood during the Congress rule and where they stand now.

He said the present BJP government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao have ignored even the Legislature and the Judiciary while several restrictions have been imposed on media through intimidating tactics.

Mr. Reddy was speaking to the media along with Zaheerabad MLA J. Geeta Reddy, who has been appointed South India Coordinator of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) and Leader of Opposition in the Council Shabbir Ali here on Saturday.

The TPCC chief reminded that a majority of professionals across the country fell prey to the political propaganda of BJP in 2014 elections. They voted to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India with a new hope but are shocked to see how democratic institutions are being destroyed with impunity as he neither answers Parliament nor does he face the media to take questions asked on behalf of the people. “Instead of focusing on ensuring a better life for the poor Mr. Modi thrives on beef debate and suppressing voices that raise questions,” he said adding that Similar tactics were being adopted by Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Professionals in politics

Understanding the dangers posed by the trend, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has decided to form AIPC with former Union minister Sashi Tharoor as its chairman to invite professionals to join the party to strengthen democracy. He recalled that his entry into politics was accidental as he quit a career in the Indian Air Force where he was a fighter pilot to become an MLA and added that he enjoyed serving people as a four-time MLA.

Dr. Geetha Reddy said that the Professionals’ Congress would identify and debate issues concerning common people from village to the national level. She said the AIPC would pick important issues which should be debated in Assembly and Parliament. It would also conduct a comprehensive study of problems being faced by the professionals and take steps to resolve them.

Mr. Shabbir Ali hoped that the professionals, who were inclined towards the BJP in the past, would support the Congress party in next elections.