Hyderabad will retain its position as the district with highest population of about 40 lakh while the new district of Jayashankar (Bhupalapally), to be carved out of Warangal district, will be the district with least population of 6.95 lakh among the proposed 27 districts as part of reorganisation of districts. The government finalised the district-wise population and other details in all the districts.

After Hyderabad, Malkajgiri with 22.5 lakh population, Shamshabad (22.39 lakhs) lead the districts in population. Four districts — Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar follow with over 15 lakh population. The population is in the range of 10 lakh to 15 lakh in 10 districts and below 10 lakh in another 10 districts.

The range of number of mandals in different districts is also wide depending on the population and extent of the area from highest number of 26 mandals in Nalgonda to seven mandals in Malkajgiri.

Area wise, Kothagudem district has the largest extent of 8,044 sq.km and the least is Hyderabad with 174 sq.km. Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Komuram Bheem were other districts with an extent of over 7,000 sq.km area.