HC asks TSRTC to file report on drinking water taps

A division bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akther on Tuesday asked the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) authorities to submit a report on the functioning of drinking water taps at Karimnagar bus station.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Telangana Citizens Welfare Association. The petitioner challenged the circular issued by the officers that all the stalls in RTC bus stations need to sell only ‘one’ brand of drinking water.

The bench said that it cannot interfere with the circular in this PIL and the stall owners and other traders can challenge the circular. The petitioner pointed out that the drinking water taps in Karimnagar bus station were not functional and they were forced to buy this single brand drinking water at high rates.

The bench called for report on drinking water taps in Karimnagar and adjourned the case by one week.

Gram panchayats

A division bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akther on Tuesday asked the Telangana State Government to respond to the complaint that funds are not being released to Gram Panchayats.

The bench was dealing with case filed by P. Karthik Reddy. He complained that Gram Jyothi funds are not released and the rural local bodies are crippled. The bench posted this matter with pending similar cases.