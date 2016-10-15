RESTORATION:Road repair work began in several places in the city on Friday.-Photo: By Arrangement

GHMC needs Rs.448.42 crore to complete 24,648 housing units under the JNNURM and Vambay schemes

The Government on Friday gave permission to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to submit a loan proposal to HUDCO in a phased manner to draw up to Rs.338.72 crore for construction of one lakh two-bedroom houses.

Municipal Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy had informed the Government that Rs.448.42 crore was needed to complete 24,648 housing units constructed under the JNNURM and Vambay housing schemes and after removing Rs.140.70 crore towards the beneficiary contribution and bank loan, the loan requirement would be Rs.338.72 crore - Rs.307.72 crore and 10 per cent interest of Rs.31 crore.

The funds will be utilised for taking up water supply to 14 housing colonies outside the municipal corporation limits by the Water Board. Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had earlier directed the GHMC to approach the HUDCO for the loan to complete the ongoing works and also to identify new locations for taking up housing in G plus three, five and nine floors.

The permission was given on the condition that the civic body pays guarantee commission at two per cent consolidated for the entire guarantee period to the Government.

Road repairs

The GHMC has also begun the much-awaited road repairs in different parts of the capital including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Kothapet, Saidabad, Neredmet, Chandrayanagutta and other areas where the thoroughfares were totally battered by the recent rains.

Altogether 489 roads are to be repaired at a cost of Rs. 75 crore and these include Rs. 66 crore for 399 metal (BT) roads, Rs. 7.5 crore for 75 cement roads, Rs. 1.40 crore for paved blocks in select junctions. The Commissioner has clarified that these were not part of the 800 km roads developed at a cost of Rs.320 crore and repairs for these sections will have to be done by the agencies which took up the projects.

He also stated that tenders for 14 more road works will be opened soon for more roads to be repaired. The JNTU Civil Engineering Department will check for quality all through and any defect will be dealt with severely, he warned.

Home stay

The GHMC has decided to join hands with the Tourism Department in promoting ‘Home Stays’ for tourists visiting the State.

Buildings with five to 10 rooms are eligible to participate and more details are available onwww.telanganatourism.comwebsite. The civic body has sought Government permission to tax such chosen buildings outside the commercial rate of property tax, added Mr. Reddy.