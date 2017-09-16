GoM decides to allow editing of GSTR-3B

more-in

Finance Minister Eatala Rajender has suggested that the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) — the nodal agency established for development of GST portal and other IT services to all the stakeholders — share the data pertaining to State, especially on returns and registrations, on daily basis.

Speaking at the meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on GSTN at Bengaluru on Saturday Mr. Rajender also raised the issues including the editing facility of GSTR-3B, developing MIS reports, rectification of offline utility issues, enabling withdrawal of composition option, enabling amendment of core fields, strengthening the helpline and deputing engineers to States.

Mr. Rajender is a member of GoM, constituted during the 21st GST Council meeting held here earlier this month, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Susheel Kumar Modi along with the finance ministers of Karnataka, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

Functionalities

The meeting reviewed the status and functioning of GST portal and stage release of various functionalities, Mr. Modi emphasised the importance of IT for success of GST. Mr. Rajender observed that in spite of time constraints GST had performed well and pointed out that there were many challenges that needed to be addressed immediately.

After deliberations, the committee took decisions allowing the assessees to edit GSTR-3B and deputing two engineers each from the service provider Infosys to all States in a week’s time to coordinate with the State officers for resolving IT issues faced by the tax payers.

It was also decided to have another meeting of the committee in 15 days to review the improvement of various issues and also to fix deadlines on individual aspects for release and sticking to the same.

Chief Executive Officer of GSTN Prakash Kumar presented to the committee status of various functionalities.

The committee observed that there was an urgent need to fix the issues faced by tax payers and stressed on sharing data with States.