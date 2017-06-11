GHMC sweepers hit by speeding bike

more-in

Three GHMC sweepers were injured after being hit by a speeding biker in Chintal area early on Sunday.

Babu Rao and his wife Pushpa, both sweepers for the GHMC, were on their two-wheeler when they were hit by the biker. Pushpa was about to alight the vehicle to start sweeping even as her friend was to go with her husband to the spot where they were scheduled to sweep, when the accident occurred. Police said the speeding biker also suffered injuries and was hospitalised along with the sweepers. It is a suspected case of drunken driving, but the police are yet to determine the accused’s alcohol levels.