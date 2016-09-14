Based on the recommendations of the technical team from JNTU-Hyderabad, GHMC has given permission for the display of ads on hoardings that are erected on ground, wall attached and rooftops. While the size of the hoarding on the ground site and wall-attached can be up to 40ft x 25ft, the hoarding on the rooftop should not exceed 30ft x 25ft.

Technical team from JNTU-Hyderabad stipulates norms on the size of the structures