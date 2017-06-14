GHMC emergency teams on the standby for rains

more-in

Dark clouds and brief but an intense spell of rain marked the onset of monsoon in the city on Tuesday. Western parts of the city experienced the maximum rainfall when compared to the rest of the city and outskirts.

At Madhapur, the rainfall recorded was 2.9 mm followed by Srinagar Colony with 2.6 mm and Malkajgiri with 1.7 mm. The skies opened up in the evening and rain lasted only for a few minutes in many areas. The rain slowed down the traffic flow as the peak-hour rush was further affected by water-logged and slippery roads. Traffic congestion was witnessed at Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Begumpet and major roads in Secunderabad.

Monsoon emergency teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were on the standby as per the orders of GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy. Meanwhile, the GHMC went ahead with its demolition drive. Dilapidated structures and unauthorised constructions on storm water drains were demolished. Encroachments acting as bottlenecks in the drain network were also removed.

Heavy rain warning

India Meteorological Department warned of heavy rain over the next two days.

However, forecast for the rest of the week indicated that the city could see some sun during the weekend when temperatures would likely rise.