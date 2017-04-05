Free land for Dalit entrepreneurs: Jogu Ramanna

Paying tribute: Finance Minister Eatala Rajender, legislators G. Kamalakar and Rasamayi Balakishan garlanding the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram in Karimnagar on Wednesday. (Right) MLA Ch. Prabhakar serving food to people on the occasion of Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: THAKUR AJAY PAL SINGH

more-in

Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna on Wednesday said the government would offer land free of cost to Dalit entrepreneurs. He said this was to uplift the weaker sections economically and financially.

As chief guest at the 110th birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram here, the Minister asked officials to publicise the welfare programme aimed at Dalits and other weaker sections by the government. He said the government has even resolved to use funds for SC welfare which remain unutilised in a given year.

Talking about welfare measures, Mr. Ramanna said the government was giving importance to education. He said Dalit students who want to pursue studies abroad would be given financial aid to the tune of ₹20 lakh.

Collector Buddha Prakash M. Jyoti also underscored the need for education. Superintendent of Police M. Sreenivas attended the programme. Earlier, the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram was garlanded by the Minister and others. He also distributed aid among beneficiaries.

Special Correspondent adds: Rich tributes were paid to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 110th birth anniversary celebrations in the town on Wednesday.

Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Eatala Rajender, legislators G. Kamalakar and Rasamayi Balakishan, MLC N. Laxman Rao, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, Municipal Commissioner K. Shashanka and others garlanded the statue of Jagjivan Ram and recollected his services for the upliftment of the weaker sections.

In Jagtial district, Government Chief Whip Koppula Eshwar, Jagtial legislator T. Jeevan Reddy, Superintendent of Police Anantha Sharma and others garlanded his portrait. On the occasion, the Chief Whip listed out various welfare schemes initiated for the welfare of SCs and STs by him.

In Rajanna-Sircilla district, Collector Krishna Bhaskar, DRO Shyam Prasad Lal and others participated in the celebrations and garlanded the portrait of Jagjivan Ram.

Staff Reporter adds: Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said Babu Jagjivan Ram was an inspiration to all while participating in the latter’s birth anniversary celebrations here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Minister laid foundation stone for the construction of Jagjivan Ram Bhavan, taken up at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore.

“Jagjivan Ram contributed to the nation by serving in different positions. It is our responsibility to follow his footsteps. As part of that, the TRS government introduced the SC Sub-Plan,” he said, while addressing a gathering.

The Minister also mentioned that after formation of Telangana State, a total of 133 SC Residential Schools were established where as the number during the last six decades was only 103.