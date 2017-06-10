Four more days for monsoon rains

more-in

South west monsoon is likely to take four days to cover the State as conditions are turning favourable, weathermen informed.

The city and the State have thus far witnessed pre-monsoon showers which in a few spells have varied from light to moderate. India Meteorological Department Hyderabad Director-in-Charge Y.K. Reddy said the IMD will have to watch out for changes in the wind pattern, the reflected radiation and the rainfall before officially declaring monsoon arrival at the State’s doorstep.

“The conditions are becoming favourable for monsoon. We can expect it to reach the southern fringes of the State over next two days and two-three days more to cover the entire state,” he said. On Saturday, some parts of the city received rainfall without thunderstorm activity, a characteristic feature of pre-monsoon showers, indicating the ongoing change in weather conditions.

IMD recorded 1.8 mm of rainfall on Saturday. Northern parts of the city received few spells in the afternoon after experiencing humid weather conditions in the morning. The city recorded maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius. Skymet weather attributed the humid conditions to low-pressure over west-central Bay of Bengal. The private weather services provider said the city witnessed 110 mm of rainfall in the first ten days of June while forecasting more light to moderate rain over the next few days.