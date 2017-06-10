Hyderabad

Foster father rapes teenager

Two others also charged with exploiting her

A case of a 39-year-old foster father raping his minor daughter, and two others sexually exploiting her in the name of love came to light in Musheerabad on Saturday.

The accused Harish, 39, and the two youngsters, Raju, 19, and Sai Kiran, 22, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The victim’s father passed away three years ago after which her mother married Harish, a catering agency worker.

According to the victim, her foster father sexually assaulted her when she was alone in the house in the first week of January. “He threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone,” Musheerabad Inspector S. Ramchandra Reddy said. The girl’s mother grew suspicious as her daughter was not keeping well for the past few days. She took her to a doctor only to be told that she became pregnant. Eventually, the teenager told her mother. The victim also revealed that an auto-rickshaw driver Raju befriended her and led her to believe that he loved her and sexually exploited her a year ago, the Inspector said.

Raju’s friend Sai Kiran, 22, also allegedly sexually exploited the girl.

