The GHMC has confessed on Friday that of some of the road works in the list of 912 works hosted on its website ghmc.gov.in have been “erroneously stated as completed though they are still to be completed”. But, sought to clarify that in “no case payments were made for the incomplete works”.

An official press release said that investigation was on to identify the persons responsible for hosting wrong information on the website and in two days action will be taken. The information about the road works with details of contracting agencies, status of works execution, etc., have also been hosted on the website to enable the citizens know about it.

He said that stringent quality checks were being done both from within and outside the civic body.