Cities » Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, September 2, 2016
Updated: September 2, 2016 07:38 IST

Doctors caution against slew of infections following rains

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

GHMC expected to take up intense anti-larval operations in the coming days

With forecast of heavy rain for at least another 24 hours, doctors caution against a slew of infections following intense bouts of rainfall.

Gastroenteritis and water-borne illnesses like typhoid and hepatitis A have affected larger numbers this year compared to previous years when mosquito-borne illnesses were prominent concerns. Nearly a fifth of all outpatient visits at Fever Hospital are attributable to water-borne illnesses.

“Water contamination is a concern after spells of rain. Hence, boiling water and purification should not be ignored. Food should also be consumed fresh and hot in order to prevent water-borne contaminants from causing sickness,” informed Fever Hospital superintendent Dr. K. Shankar, while suggesting that immune-compromised and the asthmatics should avoid venturing in rains. He also advised caution against viral infections and suggested avoiding crowds as dip in temperature following rains invigorates viruses.

On Wednesday, Amberpet received around 12 cm of rain, resulting in flooding of colonies and stagnation at many points, which can turn into health hazard if not cleared. Many other areas too received rain in excess of 6 cm. India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.

Besides consumption, skin contact with contaminated water either by wading or riding through deep water can result in anything from fungal infections to more rare infections like leptospirosis, said Dr. Srirang Abkari, an internal medicine specialist. Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection, often caused due to urine of animals and rodents.

GHMC is expected to take up intense anti-larval operations in the coming days. “Rainfall disrupts existing larval cycles and is thus beneficial. We will, however, have to intensify anti-larval measures in the coming days,” said GHMC Additional Commissioner for Health and Sanitation.

Entomologists of all five GHMC zones have been instructed to step up operations in the next few days in order to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses, including malaria and dengue, which this year has not touched epidemic proportions yet.

— Rohit PS

More In: Hyderabad
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cadets, who came out with flying colours after training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal near Hyderabad, at the Combined Graduation Parade reviewed by Defence Minister Manohar Parriker. - Photos: K.V.S. Giri

Seven die as rain wreaks havoc in Hyderabad

Hyderabad rains flood social media

Struck much before Chennai, neglected to this day

After 9-day battle, Ramya gives up

Haseeb Pharma fluids test positive for bacterial presence

Andhra Bank’s gold bond scheme opens today

State hikes anganwadi workers’ salaries

Deluge does little to fill twin reservoirs

Clay Ganesh idols at your doorsteps

Sindhu calls on SCR GM


Vijayawada

Kanchi Acharya discharged

10,000 cusecs discharged from barrage

House under ‘elevation’ draws attention

Fuel price hike costs RTC Rs. 76 cr. annually

Six-year-old missing boy feared drowned in pond

Six robbers of two gangs arrested, Rs 50 lakh booty seized

Endowments official in ACB net

Leaders should think about future as well: Corporate guru

‘Scrap criminal punishment’

Contributory pensioners demand scrapping of new scheme

Visakhapatnam

From campus with love of music

Time limit for ‘drop n go’ cars increased at airport

Abandoned suitcases trigger panic

Kanchi Acharya discharged

Panel to probe charges against former AU V-C

Instagram

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Hyderabad

GoAir offers discount to defence, police personnel

GoAir will extend a 10 per cent discount on the base fare for the serving and retired personnel of Defence, Paramilitary, Police and their ... »