Doctors caution against slew of infections following rains

GHMC expected to take up intense anti-larval operations in the coming days

With forecast of heavy rain for at least another 24 hours, doctors caution against a slew of infections following intense bouts of rainfall.

Gastroenteritis and water-borne illnesses like typhoid and hepatitis A have affected larger numbers this year compared to previous years when mosquito-borne illnesses were prominent concerns. Nearly a fifth of all outpatient visits at Fever Hospital are attributable to water-borne illnesses.

“Water contamination is a concern after spells of rain. Hence, boiling water and purification should not be ignored. Food should also be consumed fresh and hot in order to prevent water-borne contaminants from causing sickness,” informed Fever Hospital superintendent Dr. K. Shankar, while suggesting that immune-compromised and the asthmatics should avoid venturing in rains. He also advised caution against viral infections and suggested avoiding crowds as dip in temperature following rains invigorates viruses.

On Wednesday, Amberpet received around 12 cm of rain, resulting in flooding of colonies and stagnation at many points, which can turn into health hazard if not cleared. Many other areas too received rain in excess of 6 cm. India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.

Besides consumption, skin contact with contaminated water either by wading or riding through deep water can result in anything from fungal infections to more rare infections like leptospirosis, said Dr. Srirang Abkari, an internal medicine specialist. Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection, often caused due to urine of animals and rodents.

GHMC is expected to take up intense anti-larval operations in the coming days. “Rainfall disrupts existing larval cycles and is thus beneficial. We will, however, have to intensify anti-larval measures in the coming days,” said GHMC Additional Commissioner for Health and Sanitation.

Entomologists of all five GHMC zones have been instructed to step up operations in the next few days in order to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses, including malaria and dengue, which this year has not touched epidemic proportions yet.

— Rohit PS