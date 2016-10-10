The Market police registered a case against the parents of 13-year-old Aaradhana, who died of cardiac arrest on October 2 after undertaking a 68-day fast as per Jain rituals.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Anuradha Rao, president of the Balala Hakkula Sangham (Child Rights Organisation).

According to Market police, a case has been registered under Section 304 (part 2 - culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (charge for offences by custodians of children) against the parents and others.

Probe begins

Aaradhana, a class eight student of St. Francis School, died on Monday night.

The police began a probe on Saturday after the BHS alleged that her family members and community elders made the child fast for 68 days as per a Jain community ritual called ‘tapasya’ during the ‘choumas’ period.

In her complaint, Ms. Anuradha Rao alleged that the actions amounted to murder of the girl in the name of rituals.