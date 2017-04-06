Dalit youth’s death: Manthani inspector surrendered, shifted

more-in

Manthani inspector of police Prabhakar was surrendered on Wednesday night and was attached to the Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police, following allegations levelled by family members of Dalit youth Manthani Madhukar, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Khanapur village of Manthani mandal.

Police sources said that Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal has posted Natesh as the new inspector of Manthani police station.

Visits family

Mr. Duggal had visited Khanapur village on Tuesday and interacted with family members of Madhukar.

Following complaints that Manthani inspector Prabhakar was negligent of his duties and didn’t show active interest in the probe, the police authorities have attached him to the Commissionerate of police, sources said.

Re-postmortem

Meanwhile, a team of doctors from Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal would conduct the re-postmortem of Madhukar after exhuming his body on April 7.

Following a written requisition made by family members of the deceased youth demanding the re-postmortem, alleging that it was a cold-blooded murder, Peddapalli Assistant Commissioner of Police Sindhu Sharma, who is the investigating officer in the case had asked the tahsildar to write to KMC doctors regarding the re-postmortem.

The KMC doctors have agreed to exhume the body on April 7 and conduct the re-postmortem thereafter.

The police also raided the houses of some of the suspects and have taken into custody five persons for interrogation.

The police also seized cellular phones and other electronic gadgets from their possession and would examine the call data.