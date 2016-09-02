Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday signed a file pertaining to increase in the Dearness Allowance to State government employees by 3.144 per cent, ahead of Vinayaka Chavithi falling on September 5. According to official sources, the increase in DA will be implemented with retrospective effect from January 1 this year.

Several employees’ unions expressed joy over the DA hike and thanked the Chief Minister.