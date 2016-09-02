Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday signed a file pertaining to increase in the Dearness Allowance to State government employees by 3.144 per cent, ahead of Vinayaka Chavithi falling on September 5. According to official sources, the increase in DA will be implemented with retrospective effect from January 1 this year.
Several employees’ unions expressed joy over the DA hike and thanked the Chief Minister.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.