The Bahadurpura police registered a murder case against unidentified persons based on a complaint from the family members of a person who died after glass shards hit him as a result of a road accident. While an accident case was registered initially, the police later changed it to murder as the family members alleged that the deceased had hinted that was the case before he died on Tuesday night.

According to the Bahadurpura police, Deepak, a resident of Ziaguda and a cobbler by profession, was hit by glass shards in his neck after an auto met with an accident in close proximity near the Nehru Zoo park on August 30. He was then shifted to a hospital and was undergoing treatment, after which he died on Tuesday night.

After that, Deepak’s family members approached the police, alleging that Deepak was murdered. They told officials that the deceased had hinted the same before he died. Based on their complaint, the police changed the case to a murder against unknown persons.

A two-year old infant died on Wednesday after she accidentally consumed lice killer at her residence in Pension Pura, Langer Houz. Heeba baig, daughter of one Syed Hussain, had taken the chemical late on Wednesday night by accident. According to the Langer Houz police, Heeba was immediately taken to Niloufer hospital at Red Hills, where she died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered under section 174 CrPC.

The Cyberabad police gave certificates of appreciation to a watchman and his wife for preventing a robbery at one of the flat’s in the building they work at Peeramcheruvu on September 4. K. Gopal and his wife Aruna were felicitated for averting a theft at the apartment of one owner named Harbhajan Singh. The unknown offender had carried a knife and in that situation Gopal had sustained injuries. The couple also alerted a neighbour, after which the robber fled. The incident took place at Snehitha Hills, a residential colony.

The Falaknuma police have sent the dummy weapon to a forensic science lab which was used to fire at a man in his own wedding on August 22. Irfan was arrested initially booked under the Indian Arms Act for possession of the weapon, but the case will now be modified and changed to relevant sections, said officials. S. M. Ali, the person who gave Irfan the weapon, is still absconding.