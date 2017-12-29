CPI(ML) naxal arrested

The district police arrested one naxalite belonging to CPI (ML- C.P. Bata) named Madhu alias Ramakantha in Gudur forest area here on Friday.

Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy said the police were undertaking vehicle checking operations between Gudur and Kothaguda area and spotted Madhu who got down from a bus and was walking towards forest near Bupathipeta.

When the police inquired with him, he confessed that he was working for the naxal party since 2006 in New Democracy and joined CP Bata in 2012.

With the information provided by him, the police found and recovered one 12 bore weapon with 25 live rounds of ammunition in bushes in the forest. The arrested naxal was involved in a double murder case in Chillgandi thanda; extortion case in Budharaopet and cheating of one Anusha in the same village and possessing weapons. Several cases were registered against the naxal.