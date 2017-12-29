Brahmin Samkshema Parishad issues health cards

more-in

The Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad has announced the launch of health cards for needy members among the community.

According to the scheme formulated by the parishad, desirous families can apply for the health card which involves payment of ₹1,000 as premium for a family of four and they could avail medical services up to ₹2 lakh after obtaining the health card. The total premium had been pegged at ₹4,999 a year and the parishad would contribute the balance ₹3,999.

A committee headed by State Government’s special representative in New Delhi S. Venugopalachary and comprising MLC Puranam Satish and C.L. Rajam as members was constituted by the parishad to study the issue and make recommendations. The committee interacted with representatives of the community as well as insurance companies for competitive premium and selected the National Insurance Company Limited which offered the lowest premium.

The insurer had issued health cards to 100 out of the 200 beneficiaries selected initially and they were given to the families by parishad chairman K.V. Ramanachary and vice-chairman Vanam Jwala Narsimha Rao at the Secretariat on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, they said the scheme had been formulated for eligible members of the community who had been left out of the ambit of the Arogya Sri.

The parishad released ₹9.8 lakh to the National Insurance Company Limited as the premium for these beneficiaries in the first phase, they said.