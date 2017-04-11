ATMs still run dry in Hyderabad

No respite: Most ATMs in the city ran out of cash on Monday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Cashless ATMs and serpentine queues outside banks have once again become the norm. A majority of ATMs in the city and its outskirts did not dispense cash on Monday, severely inconveniencing people.

While many ATMs of nationalised banks were shut, others ran out of cash within hours in the morning. Students were one of the worst affected as the deadline to pay semester fee is right around the corner.

“It took me two days to get the required cash. I had to approach my friends and relatives, as the ATMs were not working,” said K. Nagaraju, an engineering student who lives in a hostel in the city. “I wasted precious time trying to secure some cash instead of studying. For payment of college fee and issuing receipts, the banks are insisting on only cash.”

In the IT corridor, dozens of ATMs were closed due to shortage of cash.

“I need money to buy groceries and I cannot find a single ATM since morning,” said Avinash Sahu, a security guard employed with an IT firm. “The rich may not need cash but poor people like me still do not use cards. The shop where I regularly buy vegetables and milk does not accept cards. How do I support my family under these circumstances?” he said.

Some relief

However, a few functional ATMs did provide relief to the people. For instance, a handful of ATMs in Abids helped local traders and customers conduct business with ease.

“I got my mobile phone repaired and the shopkeeper insisted on cash. I was surprised to find cash in an ATM. I did not have to wait in long queues also. I spotted many such ATMs,” said Krishna Rao, a private employee.