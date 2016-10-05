Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao holds review meeting with Ministers and top officials

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the authorities to ensure that the offices of district Collector and Superintendent of Police start functioning from the day one in all the new districts to come into existence as part of reorganisation of administrative units in the State from the day of Dasara festival. In a review meeting held here on Tuesday on the official work to be taken up in new districts, he suggested that every new revenue division should have officers of the rank of Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Even the new mandal and police stations should also start functioning from the day one of reorganised units, he told the officials.

Key meet

Ministers Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, T. Harish Rao, K. Taraka Rama Rao, A. Indrakaran Reddy, Vice-Chairman of Mission Bhageeratha V. Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Rajeev Sharma, Director General of Police Anurag Sharma, City Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy and several others attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister told the elected representatives and officials present at the meeting that the proposals for creation of Gadwal, Jangaon, Sircilla and Asifabad districts was also being examined in addition to the 17 new districts proposed in the draft notification.

New revenue divisions

In addition, several new revenue divisions and mandals would also be created and the officials concerned were asked to focus on setting up offices and shifting staff for the new administrative units.

The Chief Minister also took several decisions based on the representations of elected representatives of the respective areas for more new revenue divisions and mandals.