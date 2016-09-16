Free flights to medalists in Rio Olympics, Paraolympics

The CEO of Air Asia India Amar Abrol said that with Hyderabad increasingly becoming a hub for domestic and international travel, they were starting a new service to connect the City of Pearls with Kochi via Bengaluru from October 8.

Demand assessment was a continuous exercise, he said pointing out that addition of new destination was purely driven on the need. Currently, Air Asia flies 22 pairs of flights between 11 destinations, including Bengaluru, New Delhi, éChandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati, Imphal, Goa, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Kochi. He said that 20 aiarcraft are expected to be operational before the end of 2018.