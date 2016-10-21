After debating about it for the past few days, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board launched the signature campaign against the Uniform Civil Code in Hyderabad on Friday. Many residents of the city who subscribe to Urdu papers received a single sheet with three points and asking people to sign up with their details.

“We are fully satisfied with the commands of Islamic Laws, specially on Islamic orders related to Nikah, Talaque (divorce), Khula, Fuskh Nikah and Wirasat (heritage). We are fully satisfied with and strongly deny the possibility of any type of change in them (sic),” is the first affirmation which the signatories have to make.

In the afternoon, many men were seen queuing and signing the form at Mecca Masjid just before Friday prayer and after the prayer. “In nearly 200 masjids in the city this signature campaign is going on. We conducted in 25 masjids in Charminar area. The signed forms will be sent to Jamait-ul-Islam office in Chatta Bazaar and will be forwarded to AIMPLB for further course of action,” said Junaid ul Rahman of Jamait ul Islam. “I completely agree with this campaign. I have signed up along with my wife and children. 5000 signed forms have been collected at Mecca Masjid,” informed Mr. Rahman.