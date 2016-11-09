The imposing residence of the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao coming up over an expanse of 9-acre adjacent to the present residence in Begumpet, Hyderabad.— Photo: Nagara Gopal

KCR to move into his new official bungalow on November 24

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is set to move into his new official bungalow which has fast come up at a short distance from the present camp office occupied by him at Begumpet on November 24.

Being built over an extent of 8.9 acres after demolishing the IAS officers association building, the new complex has three huge structures to house his residential accommodation, office and a multi-purpose hall with a seating capacity of 1,000.

The construction of the complex commenced in March at an estimated cost of Rs. 33 crore.

While the three buildings occupy almost an acre, the remaining space in the sprawling campus will be used to park 200 cars and landscaping. A protection wall all round the complex for a length of 850 metres has been erected.

The residence and office are both G + One buildings measuring 40,000 sq ft each. The single floor multi-purpose hall to a height of 24 ft came up over 15,000 sq ft.

The construction of the complex was carried out day and night by nearly 200 workers under floodlights and being given finishing touches presently, an official explained.

As for the existing camp office, sources said they will not be pulled down because the residential portion was proposed to be used as VVIP guest house for visiting dignitaries and the office will be placed at the disposal of Inspector General of Police (Security) to accommodate security officers.