A 17% fall witnessed

Superintendent of Police N. Swetha said that the overall crime rate in the newly-formed Kamareddy district had gone down by 17 per cent, due to to steps taken such as posting a police officer in every village, raising awareness about laws, conducting grama sabha and “palle nidra” and Dial Your SP programme.

Year-end report

Releasing the year-end crime report here on Wednesday, she said that between January 1 and December 27 this year, a total of 1,833 offences were registered, as against 2,233 last year and 2,254 in the previous year. “Visible policing, registration of more number of petty cases, binding over the old criminals and prohibition imposed on open consumption of liquor also contributed to the control of crime,” she added.

With the installation of CC cameras, campaign on precautionary measures, village protection squads, strengthening of patrolling and beat policing and keeping a tab on the movement of old criminals helped check the property offences, which reduced to 259 from 350 last year.

Ms. Swetha added that there was a considerable reduction in road accidents and women related crimes as well.

“This year, 381 road accidents took place, as against 472 last year. Women related crime has gone down by 27 per cent. However, little progress was achieved in property recovery, for which special teams would be appointed to expedite the process,” she said.

Serious crimes also saw a decrease this year, she said, adding that only one murder for gain and 22 murders were reported compared to 7 and 23 respectively last year.

Two dacoity and robbery and 105 house-breaking incidents took place in 2017, in addition to 10 online cheating cases.